Momentum continues to build around potential NBA expansion, and Nevada lawmakers have made their stance clear in support of bringing a franchise to Las Vegas.

According to a report from Rachel Zalucki of FOX5 Vegas, Nevada’s congressional delegation sent a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver urging the league to select Las Vegas as an expansion destination. The letter, dated March 19, 2026, was signed by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, along with Reps. Dina Titus, Mark Amodei, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford.

“The letter, dated March 19, 2026, was signed by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, along with Reps. Dina Titus, Mark Amodei, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford. The lawmakers urged Silver to consider Las Vegas’ 20-year partnership with the NBA through hosting the Summer League and NBA Cup championships.”

“As you consider the future of the NBA, we strongly urge you to build on the League’s local momentum by selecting Las Vegas as a site for a future league franchise,” the letter reads in part.

Las Vegas has emerged as one of the leading candidates for expansion alongside Seattle as the NBA prepares for a board of governors meeting next week, where an initial vote on expansion is expected.

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Las Vegas’ sports success and NBA ties strengthen expansion case

In their letter, lawmakers also pointed to the city’s success with other professional sports franchises as evidence of its readiness for an NBA team. They highlighted the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, a three time championship winning franchise, and the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, which won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Las Vegas has also maintained a long-standing relationship with the NBA, hosting Summer League annually and serving as a site for recent NBA Cup championship events.

As expansion discussions continue, the league is weighing both market viability and long-term growth opportunities. Nevada lawmakers’ unified push underscores the growing support for Las Vegas as the NBA evaluates its next move.