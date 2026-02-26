Things are looking really good for No.21 Miami (OH) basketball. They are in the midst of one of their best seasons in program history, remaining unbeaten.

On Tuesday, Miami (OH) notched its 28th win of the season, 74-64 over Eastern Michigan. As a result, the Redhawks are in a prime position to secure a No.1 seed in the NCAA tournament, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Not only that, they have become the seventh team to reach 28-0 in the 64-team NCAA tournament era. The other teams included UNLV in 1991, Illinois in 2005, Wichita State in 2014, Kentucky in 2015, Gonzaga in 2017, and 2021.

Four of those teams (UNLV, Illinois, Kentucky, and Gonzaga) made it to the Final Four. UNLV, Illinois, and Gonzaga played in the title game.

Also, the Redhawks are the only undefeated team right now.

Miami (OH) competes in the Mid-American Conference. They are coached by Travis Steele, who is in his fourth season.

Article Continues Below

Sophomore guard Brant Byers is the leading scorer, averaging 14.6 points per game. Junior guard Eian Elmer is the team's leading rebounder, averaging 6.0 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Luke Skaljac is the leader in assists with 4.8 per game.

On Friday, the Redhawks will play Western Michigan on the road. Next Tuesday, they will be back at home to play against the University of Toledo.

Then, the Redhawks will close out the season against the University of Ohio on Mar. 6. Throughout their history, the Redhawks have appeared in the NCAA tournament 17 times.

Their last tournament appearance came in 2007. They lost in the first round to Oregon, 58-56.

Their furthest appearance came in 1999, when they reached the Sweet Sixteen. They lost to Kentucky 58-43.