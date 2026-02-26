It was not much of a battle from the get-go, and Connecticut stormed to an easy victory over St. John's, 72-40, at PeoplesBank Arena, notching its fourth win in five games.

The No. 6 Huskies came out firing on all cylinders, outscoring the No. 15 Red Storm, 41-26, in the first half. It was all UConn from there, eventually snapping St. John's 13-game winning streak and avenging its loss to the Red Storm earlier this month.

The Huskies were comfortably ahead with less than 12 minutes to go in the second half, but the way coach Dan Hurley was talking to his players during a timeout, it sounded like they were in a precarious situation.

“Don't let each other down. Don't regret something we watch on film,” screamed Hurley. “Don't give them life right now! Beat their a**!”

St. John's behind was indeed beaten.

Connecticut handed St. John's its largest defeat under coach Rick Pitino. The Huskies also limited the Red Storm to their lowest output since scoring 40 points against Notre Dame in 2013.

UConn held St. John's to an atrocious 20% from the field.

Tarris Reed Jr. had an all-around performance for the Huskies, tallying 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and six blocks. Alex Karaban added 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Hurley has always been known for his fiery attitude, and it has served him well. Surely, he is not going to change anytime soon.

Connecticut improved to 26-3, including 16-2 in the Big East, retaining the top spot in the conference.

Up next for the Huskies is Seton Hall on Saturday.