Mark Byington provided an intriguing update on Frankie Collins following the No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores' matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

Byington is going through his second season as the Commodores' head coach. Leading them to the NCAA Tournament last season, he looks to get the program back to the Big Dance and make a deep run this time around.

However, Vanderbilt is missing one of its rotation players in Collins. He has not played since a Dec. 17 win over Memphis. He suffered the injury in that game but was originally going to return partway through SEC play.

However, he remains out of the rotation as Byington provided a further update on the guard's future availability after the game.

“We're figuring it out,” Byington said, per reporter Graham Baakko. “I'll update you guys when we have a definite answer. But, he's not going to, back or not back is not going to damper what we're doing tonight . . . There's no updates now.”

How Mark Byington, Vanderbilt performed against Georgia

Article Continues Below

Mark Byington and No. 25 Vanderbilt have performed quite well without Frankie Collins' services. Their 88-80 win at home over Georgia was another example of that.

Six players scored in double-digits for Vanderbilt in the win. Devin McGlockton led the way with 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Tyler Tanner came next with 17 points and six rebounds, Duke Miles had 15 points and four rebounds, AK Okereke put up 13 points and six assists, while Tyler Nickel and Jalen Washington scored 10 points each.

Vanderbilt improved to a 22-6 overall record on the season, going 9-6 in its SEC matchups so far. They sit at eighth place in the conference standings, being above the Texas Longhorns and Georgia while trailing the Missouri Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats.

The No. 25 Commodores will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They take on Kentucky as tip-off will take place on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. ET.