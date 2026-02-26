St. Joe’s basketball has entered the national conversation as head coach Steve Donahue publicly challenged the perceived gap between the Atlantic 10 and Big East basketball. With Selection Sunday approaching and the NCAA Tournament field beginning to take shape, his comments sparked a broader debate about conference value and postseason access.

Donahue made the remarks following St. Joe's 81–63 victory over George Mason on Wednesday night at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia. With the win, the Hawks improved to 18–10 overall and 10–5 in A-10 play, while George Mason fell to 21–7 and 9–6 in conference. In his postgame comments, Donahue argued that A-10 basketball deserves significantly more national respect. He pushed back against the notion that the league is merely a one-bid conference while suggesting the perceived separation between the Big East and the Atlantic 10 is overstated.

The timing is significant. Late February often shapes the NCAA Tournament bubble and ultimately determines which teams secure the final at-large bids when tournament season arrives. Conference strength frequently influences selection committee discussions, and for St. Joe’s basketball supporters, the coach of the Hawks projected confidence not only in his program but also in the league’s overall talent.

The Field of 68 shared the clip on its official X account (formerly known as Twitter), quickly pushing Donahue’s comments into the center of college hoops chatter.

Steve Donahue 👀 “We’re the 7th-best league in the country and people only talk about one team going to the tournament. The numbers don't allow it to look like it, but I'm telling you, there’s not that much difference between the Big East and the A-10"pic.twitter.com/sfNEFp3Grc — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 26, 2026

Donahue’s statement highlights the tension between advanced metrics and on-court results. While NET rankings shape the NCAA Tournament field, he argued they don’t fully capture the A-10’s competitiveness.

For St. Joe’s basketball, the remarks function as calculated public advocacy during a pivotal stretch of the season. The Hawks are competing not only for victories but also for broader conference credibility. As Selection Sunday creeps up, how the committee evaluates the Atlantic 10 could directly shape the postseason outlook for Saint Joseph’s and its conference peers.