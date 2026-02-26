Penn State guard Kiyomi McMiller continues to turn heads in the NCAA after having another explosive evening on Wednesday.

McMiller went off for a career-high 40 points to power the Lady Lions over USC, 85-82, at Rec Hall. She shot 15-of-25 from the field, including 7-of-10 from three-point distance, and added four rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

It was a strong follow-up to McMiller's impressive outing in their win over her former team, Rutgers, 87-78, on Saturday, wherein she tallied 37 points.

The star sophomore has now reached 30 points in six straight games, joining Caitlin Clark and Jennifer Schlott as the only players with such a streak in the last 15 seasons, according to ESPN Insights.

McMiller is averaging 34.3 over their last six assignments, with Penn State going 4-2.

Tying the feat of Clark, who holds the all-time career scoring record in the NCAA, must be thrilling for McMiller, as it is a validation of her work ethic and talent. Clark was an absolute beast at Iowa, even becoming a nationwide phenomenon. Surely, McMiller is aspiring to do the same at Penn State.

Jennifer Schlott, meanwhile, is the all‑time career scoring leader at Utah State with 1,566 career points.

The Lady Lions had to claw their way back against the Trojans after going down by as much as 12 points in the third quarter.

McMiller exerted her dominance and toyed with USC's defense, scoring almost at will from different angles on the floor. She scored eight points in the closing minutes to almost singlehandedly lift Penn State to the come-from-behind victory.

The Lady Lions notched their third straight win and improved to 11-17.