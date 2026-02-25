The 2025 Kentucky basketball team has been more inconsistent than expected. Still, they are 18-10 and are in line to make the NCAA Tournament. They are coming off a win against South Carolina, where they pulled away late. In the win, Denzel Aberdeen was a difference-maker and has proven he can be a huge piece for Kentucky, especially in the home stretch of the season ahead.

Denzel Aberdeen was thrust into the point guard role for Kentucky after Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe suffered a season-ending injury. In his place, it has taken him time to adjust, but his efficiency has improved significantly. Head coach Mark Pope said that Aberdeen was the biggest reason the Wildcats won on the road against South Carolina on Tuesday, with him leading the scoring.

“We felt as a staff that (Denzel Aberdeen) was due. He was just due for a game. He's just been a little quieter, and he actually bailed us out (against South Carolina). He was terrific at shot-making. He was really, really solid defensively for the whole night. He had a terrific game. Zero turnovers for Zel in a game with a lot of turnovers,” Pope said.

“He's been–it's like clockwork. For him to be a five-zero (assist-to-turnovers) in a little bit of a messy game, a little bit of a different energy game, like I said, it was important. His line is just really, really impressive, and he continues to grow into this point guard role. We're proud of him. We need him.”

Overall, the win over South Carolina was ugly, as Kentucky recorded a season-high 15 turnovers. Still, Aberdeen had a game-high 19 points. But it wasn't just his scoring; it was his efficiency as well. Aberdeen finished with not only 19 points on four threes, three of which were in the first half, but also zero turnovers on five assists. Incredibly efficient play from Kentucky's point guard helped result in a big response late in the game when they really needed it, too. This game proves why he transferred from Florida.