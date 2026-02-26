Florida survived a huge scare from Texas on Wednesday, holding on for the win, 84-71, at Moody Center. Even coach Todd Golden, who recently said they are getting more comfortable, felt a sense of relief as they won their eighth straight game.

The defending champions had to rally in the second half against the unranked Longhorns, who showed a sense of urgency from the onset to take a three-point lead at halftime.

The No. 5 Gators went on a 14-1 run to hold a double-digit lead with less than five minutes left in the contest. It was enough to fend off Texas and improve to 22-6, including 13-2 in the SEC.

After the game, Golden tipped his hat to the Longhorns, adding a straightforward admission.

“They are not a team that I want to see in March,” said the 40-year-old coach, as quoted by Sports Illustrated's Zach Dimmitt.

Todd Golden on the Texas Longhorns: “They are not a team that I want to see in March.” pic.twitter.com/niLgaqLTXw — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) February 26, 2026

History has proven that anything can happen in the NCAA Tournament. If the Gators played the way they played in the first half against Texas, they could easily bid goodbye to their title defense.

While Florida should be a shoo-in to March Madness, Texas will probably be in the bubble or earn a nod to the First Four.

With the loss, the Longhorns, playing in the first year of coach Sean Miller, fell to 17-11, including 8-7 in the SEC.

Alex Condon led the charge for Florida with 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, and four blocks. Boogie Fland provided support with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, and two steals.

They will battle No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday.