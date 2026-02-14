The No. 23 Miami (OH) Redhawks made program history after earning a solid blowout win over the Ohio Bobcats on Friday night.

The Redhawks are a program who hasn't seen the NCAA Tournament since 2007. Their best campaigns happened when they reached the Sweet 16 in 1958, 1969, 1978, and 1999.

Every year since then has seen the Redhawks try to get back to that level. Luckily for them, they have a chance to return to the Big Dance for the first time this decade as they are off to a perfect start this season.

They made sure they kept that record perfect after beating Ohio. It allowed them to tie their program record in history and remain the last undefeated team in all of men's college basketball.

“Miami (OH) ties its program record and remains the last undefeated team in men's college basketball,” the post read.

25-0 ‼️ Miami (OH) ties its program record and remains the last undefeated team in men's college basketball 🤯 pic.twitter.com/z5mtg71gEF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2026

How Miami (OH) played against Ohio

The Miami (OH) Redhawks continue to be on a roll, taking down Ohio in convincing fashion in front of their home fans. It's clear that they are on a mission this season.

Five players scored in double-digits for Miami (OH) in the win. Brant Byers led the team with a stat line of 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks. He shot 3-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 13-of-16 from the free-throw line. Peter Suder came next with 20 points and six rebounds, Eian Elmer had 15 points and three rebounds, while Luke Skaljac put up 12 points and six assists. Meanwhile, Almar Atlason provided 11 points and six rebounds.

Miami (OH) improved to a perfect 25-0 record on the season, going 12-0 in its MAC matchups so far. They control the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Akron Zips and the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The No. 23 Redhawks will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the UMass Minutemen as tip-off will take place on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. ET.