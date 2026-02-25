Iowa State took a 75-59 victory over Utah on Tuesday night. This was after an upset loss at the hands of BYU in the prior game, and their second loss in a four-game span.

Before the game with Utah, head coach TJ Otzelberger decided to make some changes to his lineup, starting Dominykas Pleta over Blake Buchanan. After the game, he explained his decision, per Alec Busse of 247Sports.

“Yeah, no, it was great to see him out there and get that opportunity. Blake has been dealing with some headaches and things and wasn't able to practice these last couple days. So, we just felt like it made more sense to go with Dom that way,” Otzelberger said of the change. “Blake didn't feel any pressure that he needed to play or whatever. And I thought Pleta did a great job. And I'll say this, Blake Buchanan had one of his best games. I thought his energy out there defensively and attacking offensively. I just, I thought both guys played really well.”

While Pleta got the start, he played just 16 minutes, with three points, two rebounds, and a block. Buchanan would play 22 minutes in the game, coming away with ten points, three rebounds, an assist, two steals, and two blocks. The Cyclones ended up with ten steals and three blocks in the game, while creating 18 turnovers overall, leading to the coach to be pleased with his defense.

“It's important for us to get back to defending the way that we play defense and dictate and I thought our guys came out with great intention. Killyan really set the tone for us early, even though he picked up those fouls. I loved what he did. Batemon came in and gave us great energy that way as well,” Otzelberger opened his press conference with. “And that's who our team is, and that's what we need to do is score points, generate turnovers, and get out in transition.”

Iowa State is currently tied for second place in the Big 12 with Houston, Kansas, and Texas Tech. They get a chance to break that tie on Saturday, when they face Texas Tech.

“We're excited to get back home after this trip, and we know how good Texas Tech is, and really respect their program. And we're excited for another great atmosphere at Hilton,” the Iowa State head coach finished with.

Iowa State is now 24-4 on the season, and 11-4 in Big 12 play. This will be the first and only meeting between them and Texas Tech this year.