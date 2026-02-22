Michigan State took an ugly win over Ohio State on Sunday, 66-60. It was a second straight win, but a second straight ugly win for Michigan State.

After the game, head coach Mike Izzo spoke to the media, expressing his frustration with the team's performance, per Emmett Matasovsky of Spartan Shadows.

“Ohio State did a better job than we did. I'm just really disappointed in our team. I cannot sugarcoat it. The unforced turnovers, we had one 10 seconds into the game,” Izzo opened up his press conference with.

Michigan State had ten turnovers in the game, which led to eight points for Ohio State. Bruce Thornton forced two of those turnovers while dropping 32 points and adding four rebounds.

“The whole gameplan was to keep Bruce Thornton out of the paint, and that did not happen,” Izzo continued.

Ohio State dominated the paint in the game against Michigan State. They scored 34 points in the paint against the 26 points of the Spartans. Izzo took the blame for some of the success of Thornton overall.

“We found a way, then we missed free throws and didn't guard. I bet you everyone knew that Thornton was going to take the ball and drive it, we just didn't respond. I am disappointed in myself, I didn't get through to the team,” Izzo added.

Ohio State had a three-point lead heading into the halftime break and quickly had it to a six-point lead early in the second half. That is when Michigan State started turning things around.

“Players did a better job, it was not better coaching,” Izzo added about the change in the second half.

Michigan State is now 22-5 on the season, and 12-4 in conference play. They will return to the court on Thursday against Purdue.