Given its name, it's not surprising that the promotional tour for the new movie Project Hail Mary includes a lot of homages to the iconic football play, with the most recent seeing Ryan Gosling fix a La La Land gaffe.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the Oscar-winning movie La La Land, Gosling returned to Hollywood to “fix” the poster with the help of Rocky from Project Hail Mary, his latest film.

Ryan Gosling throws a Hail Mary to fix the La La Land poster in honor of the 10th anniversary, thanks to Rocky… and his jazz hands. #ProjectHailMary pic.twitter.com/zeEr4kEVPi — Project Hail Mary (@projecthailmary) March 16, 2026

“This is my Hail Mary attempt to fix my La La hand, [and] my buddy Rocky's gonna help me,” Gosling said, before hitting the pose from the La La Land poster.

At the end of the video, a photoshopped version of the poster is shown with an updated render of Gosling. The title, naturally, has been changed to Project Hail Mary, with the tag line reading, “Believe in the Hail Mary.”

Gosling has had a bone to pick with the poster of La La Land for years. In 2024, Gosling said he wished he had done a “cooler” hand pose, quipping that he calls the movie “La La Hand.”

Ryan Gosling's new movie, Project Hail Mary

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Project Hail Mary is an upcoming sci-fi movie from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. They directed it based on a script written by Drew Goddard.

The movie is an adaptation of Andy Weir's 2021 novel of the same name. It follows a school teacher who wakes up on a spacecraft with amnesia.

Gosling leads the ensemble and is a producer as well. It also features Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub, Liz Kingsman, and Orion Lee.

This is Gosling's first acting role since 2024's The Fall Guy. That was the same year that he received his third Oscar nomination for his performance in Barbie. However, he did not win once again, coming home empty-handed for the third time.