Tom Izzo is proud to be back in March Madness once again, looking forward to another deep NCAA tournament run with the Michigan State Spartans this season.

Izzo has been leading Michigan State throughout his entire head coaching career, going on 31 years and counting. He gifted them a national championship in 2000 and many deep runs since, hoping to get a second before considering retirement in the future.

Izzo enjoyed another strong campaign with the program, accomplishing another 25-win season as they secured the 3-seed in the East Regional of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The veteran head coach revealed his reaction towards the Selection Sunday results, describing it as a big accomplishment for the fans to celebrate.

“I hope our fans realize it's an accomplishment, and a big accomplishment,” Izzo said, via reporter Chris Solari.

“Says he doesn't know much about North Carolina State (sic) yet, but he is breaking down North Dakota State's players/coaches,” Solari wrote.

What lies ahead for Tom Izzo, Michigan State

Article Continues Below

Tom Izzo will go down as one of the greatest head coaches in college basketball history. His remarkable ability to keep a program playing at an elite level throughout three different decades will garner heavy respect for many years to come.

Year 31 continued to be fruitful for Izzo. Following an excellent run to the Elite Eight last season, he retooled the roster throughout the summer as he looks forward to making a deeper run this time around.

Michigan State boasts a 25-7 overall record on the season, having gone 15-5 in its Big Ten matchups. They finished at third place in the conference standings, getting a bye to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. However, they suffered an early exit after losing to UCLA in that round.

The Spartans will look forward to their journey in the NCAA Tournament, taking the 3-seed. They face 14-seed North Dakota State in the first round on March 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET.