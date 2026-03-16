It is that time of the year again when 68 of the best college programs in the country show up to decide who will have their one shining moment in the NCAA Tournament.

Following the results of Selection Sunday, Florida, Duke, Arizona, and Michigan got the top seeds. It was not much of a surprise, as they have exerted their dominance all season.

The Gators will have a target on their backs as the defending champions. Many believe that Florida has what it takes to reclaim the crown and duplicate its back-to-back feat in 2006 and 2007.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons, however, begged to differ, as he revealed his pick to win the NCAA Tournament on his podcast.

“I have Arizona as well, just from what I was really watching this weekend. They just seem like almost a junior NBA team to me. They have everything you’d want,” said Simmons.

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“(Brayden) Burries, he had a great run in LA. I think he won the title (for Arizona). He had a massive game in the title game. I think he was a top-10 guy on all the lists and all that stuff. It’s not like he’s a surprise.”

The Wildcats tallied a 32-2 record in the regular season, including 16-2 in the Big 12. They won their first title in the Big 12 after beating Houston, 79-74, in the final.

In three games in the Big 12 Tournament, Burries averaged 15.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals. The freshman guard had had 21 points, two rebounds, and three assists versus the Cougars.

The Wildcats have a nine-game winning streak entering the NCAA Tournament. They will face LIU in the first round and, barring an upset, the winner between Villanova and Utah State in the second round.