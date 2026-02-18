For the first time in nearly a month, Michigan State looked like a cohesive college basketball team in its dominant 82-59 win over UCLA. Despite the massive bounce-back victory, Tom Izzo is still poking holes in his team with the regular season nearing its end.

Izzo praised his team's fast start to the game, particularly from his four veteran captains — Jeremy Fears Jr., Jaxon Kohler, Coen Carr and Carson Cooper. He still voiced his hatred of Michigan State's 14 turnovers after the game, according to Detroit Free Press reporter Chris Solari.

Turnovers have been a thorn in Izzo's side all season. Michigan State averages 11.9 turnovers per game, ranking 211th in the country, while forcing just 10.4 turnovers per game. They tend to lose the turnover battle, which has cost them in each of their last three losses.

The Spartans entered the matchup on a 1-3 skid in their last four games, pinning their backs to the wall midway through February. Michigan State suffered brutal losses to Michigan and Minnesota before beating No. 5 Illinois, only to return to the road and get blown out by unranked Wisconsin.

The win over UCLA improved Michigan State to 21-5 in the 2025-2026 college basketball season, including 11-4 in the Big Ten. With Nebraska and Purdue suffering losses on Tuesday night, the Spartans are now in a three-way tie for third in the conference.

The schedule does not get any lighter for Michigan State before to close out the regular season. Three of its final five games will be on the road, including away matchups against No. 7 Purdue, Indiana and a regular-season finale against No. 1 Michigan in Ann Arbor.