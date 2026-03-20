Longtime head coaches like Tom Izzo do not succeed in modern college basketball without having a good sense of humor. If the 2000 national champion let NIL contracts and the chaotic transfer portal consume him with rage, he probably would have already joined some of his other contemporaries in retirement. Izzo kept things light following the Spartans' 92-67 win versus North Dakota State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

While discussing the evolution of senior center Carson Cooper, the 71-year-old could not resist taking a shot at the sport's eligibility rules. “The way you can do it now, maybe I can petition or get a judge or something and get him back—who knows… just kidding,” Izzo joked, per the FOX College Hoops X account.

Players returning to college after competing at the professional level became a polarizing topic this season, as the integrity of college hoops came under heavy attack. Izzo does not wish to debate NCAA ethics right now, but he would surely love a fifth season with his trusted big man if it were possible.

“The way you can do it now, maybe I can petition or get a judge or something and get him back—who knows… just kidding.” 😂 Michigan State HC Tom Izzo discusses the growth he’s seen from Carson Cooper and believes his best basketball is still ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/laYAoRUP2E — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 19, 2026

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Tom Izzo and Michigan State are counting on Carson Cooper

Cooper does not fill up the stat sheet, but he can impact the game in multiple facets. He did so on Thursday. The 6-foot-11 big man recorded a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds versus North Dakota State. He only missed two shots, asserting his dominance in the low post in what will be one of the final games of his college career. Tom Izzo is proud to see how far Cooper has come during his time at Michigan State.

“The greatest growth I think has come each year,” he said. “I think he went from liking the game to loving the game. You should get what you deserve. You get what you earn, you get what you work for. It's an amazing concept. And Coop has gotten better. At one time he couldn't make a free throw, then it was the jump hooks. Now, he's got a variety of shots… I still think his best basketball is ahead of him.”

Barring an unforeseen development that turns everything upside down, Carson Cooper will indeed leave Michigan State basketball after the NCAA Tournament. Before he wraps up in East Lansing, No. 15 will try to help the Spartans win their first title in more than a quarter century.