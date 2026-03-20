High Point delivered the first upset of the NCAA Tournament after stunning Wisconsin, 83-82, at Moda Center on Thursday.

The No. 5 Badgers entered the game with high confidence. The No. 12 Panthers, however, refused to be intimidated, rallying in the second half to pull off the shocker and advance to the second round against No. 4 Arkansas.

Chase Johnston made the game-winning layup with 11.7 seconds left. It was his first two-point basket of the season. What a way for it to happen.

Despite their loss, Nick Boyd posted a grateful message on his Instagram Story, as reported by 247Sports' Nick Osen.

“God, thank you for all you've done in my life. I know there's more on the other side of hard. Thank you for allowing me to put on this Wisco jersey. It was a fun ride,” wrote Boyd.

Nick Boyd @nicholaswboyd via Instagram: “Thank you for allowing me to put on this Wisco jersey. It was a fun ride!”#Badgers pic.twitter.com/wrSdajr4MU — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) March 19, 2026

The senior guard put up a gallant stand in his final game for Wisconsin. He scored a game-high 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting and added five rebounds and six assists.

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In his one-and-done stop with the Badgers, Boyd averaged career-highs of 20.6 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 steals, helping the team to a 24-11 record, including 14-6 in the Big Ten.

Before joining Wisconsin, he played at Florida Atlantic and San Diego State.

Boyd is viewed as a second-round prospect in this year's NBA draft, although with his size, the odds are stacked against him.

Still, he has proven throughout his college career that he can surpass any hurdle as long as he bets on himself.

Wisconsin was booted out of the first round for the second time in three years.