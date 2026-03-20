VCU basketball needed to win the Atlantic-10 Tournament in order to punch its ticket to The Big Dance, so the Rams know what it is like to play under desperate circumstances. One could even say they thrive in such conditions. The No. 11 seed in the South Region embodied its signature resilience in a stunning 82-78 overtime victory over North Carolina on Thursday night.

Terrence Hill Jr. knocked down a sensational step-back 3-pointer to give VCU a two-point lead with 15 seconds remaining. Henri Veesaar was unable to respond on the free-throw line, setting the stage for a thrilling comeback and a huge collapse.

Social media exploded, as March Madness took full effect in Greenville, South Carolina. “Awesome game! This is exactly why we love March Madness,” @JamesMrukHughes posted on X. “Crazy heart by VCU being down by 19 at one point.”

“Thank you for saving March,” @spicyoscar commented. “Made the A-10 proud!” @Tommer855 exclaimed. “What a gritty win. Congrats,” @isaacdsaenz remarked. “I have no words for what just happened because so much just happened,” @AlienAiden said. “This team is special!” @JBob2495 proclaimed. “What a game – I will rewatch this one every year!”

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VCU did not enter this March Madness matchup as a true Cinderella. North Carolina is not the same squad without potential top-five NBA Draft pick Caleb Wilson. Many people selected the Rams in their bracket, trusting that a high-powered offense could carry the team into the weekend. However, based on how the game unfolded, a Tar Heels W seemed inevitable.

VCU was completely outmatched, until it wasn't. Hill dropped 34 points on 13-of-23 shooting (seven made 3-pointers) and also recorded five rebounds and five assists in what was the most important performance of his young college career. He lifted the Rams to the Round of 32, but the entire squad displayed admirable determination.

The A-10 is rarely an NCAA Tournament darling. Sure, the conference has seen some of its members enjoy historic runs, but the league does not often get much respect. VCU basketball forced the public to give the program its flowers after roaring back inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Rams will enjoy this moment, but they are surely paying close attention to the Illinois-Pennsylvania game that is currently in action.