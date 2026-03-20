If you are a fan of North Carolina, stop reading this.

Do not go further than this sentence.

Oh, you are still reading? OK.

For the second straight year, North Carolina is out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament after bowing to VCU in overtime, 82-78, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday.

Last year, the Tar Heels were also knocked out in the opening round after losing to Ole Miss, 71-64.

Sixth-seeded North Carolina blew a 19-point lead, as 11th-seeded VCU advanced to meet the winner of the matchup between No. 3 Illinois and No. 14 Pennsylvania.

Fans of UNC are currently going through the five stages of grief after getting upset by the Rams.

“That was horrible. Not a single basket in OT and none in the last three minutes of regulation. Turnovers and missed free throws. Just horrible execution,” said @FullOtto99.

“Worst loss in school history #HubertOut,” added @Kenyarree.

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“That was one of the worst endings of a game I have ever seen. Especially from a North Carolina team,” commented @eriklogan29.

“If Hubert (Davis) isn’t fired, I’m never watching another game. Won’t watch him ruin the program anymore,” wrote @HeelsBrother.

“It’s officially time for me to take a step back from college basketball. Cheering on Carolina during the Hubert Davis era has genuinely had an impact on my mental health. Something that used to bring me joy became a constant source of stress, anxiety, and dismay,” posted @Maleco410.

North Carolina only shot 41% from the field, including 8-of-29 from long range.

Fans are calling for the firing of Davis after another dismal campaign, including losing in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

UNC, which played without Caleb Wilson due to a thumb injury, was led by Henri Veesaar with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.