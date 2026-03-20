Fans of North Carolina are calling for the head of coach Hubert Davis after their embarrassing defeat to VCU in overtime, 82-78, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The No. 6 Tar Heels led by as much as 19 points, but they allowed he No. 11 Rams to rally and complete the huge upset.

VCU will face the winner of the matchup between No. 3 Illinois and No. 14 Pennsylvania.

Fans on X took out their pitchforks and blasted Davis for another painful exit in the first round.

“Fire Hubert Davis immediately,” said @burnercave.

“I’m done supporting UNC until we fire Hubert Davis,” added @RamsesTar.

“Hubert Davis couldn’t coach a recreational league middle school team out of a paper bag. Zero adjustments, zero personality. Just stands there like a malfunctioning NPC while Carolina chokes another season. Fire this fraud already,” wrote @TarHeelMBB.

“You gotta fire Hubert Davis and hire outside the Carolina family if you ever want to be elite again,” suggested @TB12forever.

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“FIRE HUBERT DAVIS YESTERDAY,” posted @St0lenbyOG.

“What an utter embarrassment of a coaching job by Hubert Davis. Absolutely disgraceful. There is a standard at Carolina and he routinely falls short. Change must happen,” commented @TinyToothDDS.

North Carolina lost to Ole Miss, 71-64, in the opening round of last year's NCAA Tournament.

Davis, who had a long career in the NBA, took UNC to the national title game in his first year in 2022 but lost to Kansas. They missed March Madness the following year before getting eliminated in the Sweet 16 in 2024.

The 55-year-old Davis took over the program after Roy Williams retired. The move was met with criticism as he had no prior experience aside from being Williams' deputy. Davis played for the Tar Heels from 1988 to 1992.

North Carolina lost to Clemson in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.