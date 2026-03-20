March Madness officially has its first massive casualty. Virginia Commonwealth University looked like a footnote in the North Carolina Tar Heels’ highlight reel early on Friday, but the Rams had other plans. Despite trailing by 19 points in the first half, VCU Basketball roared back to stun UNC with a 82-78 victory in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Immediately following the buzzer, VCU head coach Phil Martelli Jr. found himself surrounded by celebratory chaos. CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson caught up with Martelli as teammates draped towels over him and standout guard Terrence Hill. When Wolfson asked if he ever doubted the comeback, Martelli remained ice cold.

“No, I mean we've been resilient all year, this is who we've been from the get-go,” Martelli said. “Our second game of the year, we're down 17 against Utah State, came all the way back to tie it, like that's just who this group has been.”

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Did @VCU_Hoops ever have a doubt? No.@tracywolfson caught up with head coach Phil Martelli Jr. & Terrence Hill Jr. after their comeback win over North Carolina in overtime. pic.twitter.com/OPTILTqjkp — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2026

The box score tells a story of two different halves. North Carolina controlled the opening 20 minutes, heading into the locker room with a 39-28 lead behind the dominant interior play of Henri Veesaar. The UNC center finished the night with a massive double-double, recording 26 points and 10 rebounds. However, the Tar Heels went cold when it mattered most, shooting 41.4 percent from the floor for the game and missing eight crucial free throws, including several in the final minute of regulation.

Hill Jr. took over for the Rams, finishing with a game-high 34 points, including 20 points after the halftime break. Hill was spectacular from deep, shooting 7-for-10 from three-point range, and his step-back three with 15 seconds remaining in overtime proved to be the dagger. Nyk Lewis added 16 points, and Lazar Djokovic chipped in 15, helping VCU outscore North Carolina 47-36 in the second half to force the extra period. The VCU defense turned up the pressure late, capitalizing on UNC’s offensive stagnation in the closing minutes.