Fred King provided an explanation for why he joined the Murray State Racers for the 2025-26 college basketball season.

King is going through his senior campaign with the Racers. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career with the Creighton Blue Jays. The center played in 103 games, starting four times, while averaging 2.9 points and seven minutes per game. He even served as the backup to Ryan Kalkbrenner, who went on to reach the NBA as he now plays for the Charlotte Hornets.

King recently went on an interview with Andy Katz. The college basketball insider asked him about why his transition to Murray State has gone smooth, which the center made a direct reference to Kalkbrenner.

“Why such a seamless transition after transferring to Murray State?” Katz asked.

“Because I've been in big moments where I played against a great player and great role model, so it has built me to be ready for my time down here at Murray State,” King answered.

What's next for Fred King, Murray State

It's clear that Fred King learned a lot from his former star teammate at Creighton. Thanks to those experiences, he has transformed into a double-double threat for Murray State.

King is enjoying the best season of his collegiate career to date. Throughout 18 appearances, he is averaging 12.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and one assist per game. He is shooting 63.2% from the field and 60% from the free-throw line, having racked up five double-doubles and counting.

Murray State has a 16-3 overall record this season, including an 8-0 start in MVC Play. They control the top spot of the league standings, being above the Belmont Bruins and Bradley Braves.

Rolling with 12 consecutive wins, the Racers will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Drake Bulldogs on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. ET.