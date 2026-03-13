The NC State Wolfpack reached the end of the road for them in the 2026 ACC Tournament after suffering an 81-74 loss to the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Before now and Selection Sunday, there will be plenty of talks about the March Madness worthiness of NC State's resume. But Wade also tackled a different, but intriguing topic following the loss to the Hoos, and it pertains to his future with the Wolfpack and the possibility of a reunion with the LSU Tigers.

“Listen, let me be very clear: I'm excited at NC State. I was hired at NC State to do a job,” the 43-year-old Wade said when asked if LSU had reached out to him about potentially running it back with the Tigers, via Charlie Gribble of 247Sports.

“This wasn't going to take one year. I've already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes that we need to make and some of the things that we need to do to put this program where it deserves long-term.”

Wade appears to have handled the question well, though he did not exactly say “no.”

He added that the Wolfpack are “going to win and we're going to win big at NC State.”

Wade coached LSU from 2017 to 2022, when he was fired over allegations of recruiting violations. He later continued his coaching career with the McNeese State Cowboys and led the Southland program to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

The success did not quite continue for him in his first season with NC State, which lost five of its last six games and might have just played its final game of the 2025-26 campaign.