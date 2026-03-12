Following a sexual assault investigation launched last summer, Texas Southern Athletic Director Kevin Granger has reportedly been fired. Terrance Harris of the Houston Defender reported that Granger was informed of his termination on February 13th. Speculation about the status of his job was sparked by a report from Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends, who noted that Granger's number 10 banner honoring his basketball career at the institution was taken down.

The Houston Defender obtained a statement from Texas Southern confirming Granger's termination and stressing they maintain compliance with proper university policy.

“Following the completion of these inquiries, on February 13, 2026, the University issued a termination letter to Dr. Granger to discontinue his service as Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and Athletic Director at Texas Southern University. Consistent with pertinent law and university policy, the letter notified Dr. Granger that the effective date of termination would be March 16, 2026. After careful deliberation, on March 5, 2026, the president made the decision to remove Dr. Granger’s retired jersey banner from public display in the H&PE Arena,” the statement read.

Last summer, a lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee’s law firm leveled sexual assault allegations against Granger on behalf of a former Texas Southern employee. According to the filing, Granger is accused of inappropriate touching and using crude language, along with soliciting a staff member for sexual favors under the guise of professional advancement. Since the investigation began, Granger remained on administrative leave, while Interim Athletic Director Dr. Paula Jackson continued to oversee the department.

A star for the Tigers during his collegiate years, Granger established himself as one of the premier scorers in the nation. His 27-point scoring average during the 1995-1996 season helped him reach a career total of 1,971 points, and his leadership was instrumental in securing consecutive SWAC titles for the program in 1994 and 1995. After earning Tournament MVP honors in 1994, he saw his jersey number officially retired by the school in 2002.

He held numerous roles at Texas Southern, eventually becoming Vice President of Athletics in 2019. He stepped into that position following Charles McClelland, who moved on to serve as the Commissioner of the SWAC.