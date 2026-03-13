The Boston Red Sox have a daunting task in the American League East in the coming season. They will have to overcome the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays as well as the New York Yankees if they are going to win the division title. Additionally, the Baltimore Orioles could be resurgent after adding slugger Pete Alonso in the offseason.

If the Red Sox are going to engage in a season-long battle with the best teams in the division and the American League, they will be dependent on their pitching. The key is likely to be the starting pitching. That unit has a chance to be dominant with Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suarez and Sonny Gray at the top of the rotation.

Manager Alex Cora certainly has one of the better bullpens in the American League as set-up man Garrett Whitlock and closer Aroldis Chapman form one of the best 1-2 punches in the league. He will also be counting on relievers Justin Slaten and Greg Weissert again this season.

The Red Sox made a solid move in spring training as they signed left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe (per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal) to show off his skills in the middle innings.

Coulombe has 11 years of big-league experience. The left-hander split the 2025 season between the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers. He had a 1.16 earned run average in 40 appearances with the Twins last season, but he did not perform as well with the Rangers.

Coulombe has a 3.35 career ERA and he had his best season 2023 with the Orioles. He had a 5-3 records along with a 2.12 ERA in 51.1 innings that season.