Syracuse sports do not carry the same cachet as they once did, with the men's basketball team specifically falling into obscurity over the last five seasons. Finding the next Jim Boeheim and sustaining a culture of success on the football squad are obviously crucial objectives, but reviving those programs and the others representing the Orange cannot be done without a strong leader at the top. Syracuse University is confident it has the candidate to fill that role for the years to come.

Toledo vice president and director of athletics Bryan B. Blair will replace the retiring John Wildhack as the school's new athletic director, per Cuse.com. J. Michael Haynie, who was recently named Syracuse's next chancellor and president, proudly announced the hiring on Thursday.

“Bryan Blair is the athletics leader for this moment and for the future of Syracuse University,” Haynie said, per Cuse.com. “He is a fierce competitor who knows how to build winning programs, a visionary who approaches the business of college athletics with genuine creativity and ingenuity, and a leader of exemplary character who understands that athletics exists to serve students and the broader University mission. He is exactly the right person to lead the new era of Syracuse University Athletics.”

That last sentence must be proven true. The Orange have work to do in order to restore prestige to their formerly proud sports tradition. Blair is eager to redefine what it means to wear a Syracuse uniform. He boasts the accolades needed to inspire hope and promote change in Upstate New York.

Under Blair's tenure, which began in 2022, Toledo won an outstanding 16 league championships and established itself as a powerhouse in the Mid-American Conference. He is an avid fundraiser and undeniable culture-igniter, which are qualities the Orange crave right now.

Bryan Blair is honored to serve this longstanding institution. “Syracuse University is one of the most iconic programs in college athletics, with a proud championship history, world-class academics and an incredibly passionate fan base,” he said. “The opportunity to lead Orange Athletics at this moment is incredibly exciting because the potential ahead is extraordinary.”

Blair's revival efforts will begin with the search for the next men's basketball head coach.