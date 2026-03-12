After being dismissed only a few hours before tip-off of a late-season HBCU basketball game, Winston-Salem State basketball coach Corey Thompson has penned an open letter addressing the situation. He posted the letter to his social media accounts, clarifying that he was terminated without cause from Winston-Salem State University after his 18-month tenure with the program. He emphasized his commitment to his players' well-being and expressed disappointment over the timing of the decision, while reaffirming his long-standing pride as an alumnus.

The full letter is below:

After much reflection, I would like to share a statement regarding the recent decision to relieve me of my duties as Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Winston-Salem State University.

While I respect the university’s authority to make decisions regarding its athletic programs, I am naturally disappointed that my tenure of 18 months has come to an end. Most importantly, the timing of the decision created speculation regarding unethical behavior or character concerns on my part. To be clear, I was terminated with no cause.

This decision affected many people—my family, our program, and most importantly our players, whose season was abruptly taken away from them.

My concern has always been for the young men in our program and their overall well-being, both on and off the court.

As a proud alumnus and financial supporter of Winston-Salem State University, this institution has always held a special place in my heart. My wife and I have considered ourselves part of the fabric of this university. The university’s motto, “Enter to learn, depart to serve,” has guided me since I walked across the stage in 2002. Serving the young men in our program and representing this institution has been an honor that I will always value.

Coach Thompson

On February 14th, HBCU Gameday reported that Winston-Salem State was moving on from Thompson. The timing was odd, as it came before the team's 4 PM EST matchup against conference foe Shaw University.

“Multiple sources have indicated to HBCU Gameday Thompson is reportedly on his way out at WSSU. The move was made official shortly thereafter. The timing is notable, coming just ahead of the Rams’ home finale against Shaw University — a final regular-season moment that typically carries extra meaning for seniors, alumni, and a fan base that measures the program against a long championship tradition,” HBCU Gameday founder Steven J. Gaither reported.

Bringing Thompson on board in July 2024, Winston-Salem State has endured a difficult two-year stretch under his leadership. After a struggling 2024-25 campaign that saw the Rams finish 5-22 overall without a single road victory, the program has continued to face uphill battles, finishing the 2025-2026 regular season with a 7-19 record and only two conference wins. The team also lost to Shaw University 73-52 on February 14th, the day of Thompson's firing.