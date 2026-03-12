Despite its shaky end to the 2025-2026 college basketball regular season, Illinois remains poised to enter March Madness with a top-three seed. The Illini have only advanced past opening weekend in one of their last five tournament appearances, but are hoping their talented roster has enough to get over that hump in Brad Underwood's ninth season.

Illinois looked like a potential one-seed for most of the season before faltering down the stretch. A 40-point win over Northwestern on Feb. 4 improved their record to 20-3, but they went just 4-4 in their final eight games to end with a 24-7 record.

The late results were disappointing, but Illinois remains one of the best teams in college basketball. Three of its final four losses came in overtime, and Underwood's team still has the highest offensive rating on KenPom.

But as good as its metrics are, Illinois' recent postseason struggles have to be lingering in the back of everyone's minds. Illini fans have seen this story play out before, as recently as 2021, when they entered the NCAA Tournament as a one-seed, only to suffer an early loss to Loyola Chicago in the second round. Another premature exit would further the narrative of Underwood being an annual March Madness disappointment.

While the Big Ten Tournament still looms large, Illinois is shaping up to be a two-seed in the 68-team March Madness bracket. This iteration of the Illini appears more talented than those in previous years, but their recent struggles make it difficult to feel confident about them moving forward.

Illinois struggles to defend from deep

Illinois' offensive versatility makes it one of the most difficult teams to defend in college basketball. The Fighting Illini are known for their size, with five players in their rotation 6-foot-7 or taller, but most of their success comes from the perimeter.

Led by dynamic guard Keaton Wagler, Illinois has been one of the best three-point shooting teams all season. They attempt the eighth-most triples in the country and make 11.0 three-pointers per game, ninth-most in Division I.

Wagler leads the team with 2.4 three-pointers per game, but Illinois has four players who shoot better than 35 percent from deep, including 6-foot-10 David Mirkovic and 6-foot-9 Ben Humrichous. The Illini's size allows them to space the floor better than any other team in the country while clogging the paint on defense.

Illinois is elite at defending the paint, ranking 85th nationally. However, it allows its opponents to take almost as many three-pointers as it does.

The Fighting Illini allow 26.2 three-pointers per game, 327th in the country. They only allow 31.7 percent of those shots to go in, but the sheer volume they allow from deep has them also ranking 260th in opponent three-pointers made per game.

Underwood constantly has at least two of his 6-foot-10 big men on the court at the same time, understandably making teams more inclined to test their chances from deep than try to play David and Goliath in the trenches. Illinois has just not been as disciplined at running teams off the line as it should be.

From a coaching perspective, there is not much more Underwood can ask of his team. The Illini play to their strengths and stick to their fundamental approach, and their perimeter defense received a huge boost with Keaton Boswell returning to the lineup in February.

Yet, Illinois has learned the hard way how dangerous it can be to allow as many three-point attempts as it frequently does.

Illinois' biggest 2026 March Madness nightmare

Illinois' versatility allows it to match up with anybody, particularly those who thrive on attacking the paint. While many teams dread matchups against teams that pride themselves on physicality, the Illini thrive in such games.

Given its three-point-funnel defense, Illinois has to hope it can go at least two rounds without facing a three-happy offense. Mid-major programs often threaten upsets when they get hot from deep, and teams like Akron, Queens and Troy, which each rely on a heavy dosage of three-point attempts, can get hot and give the Illini a scare in the opening round.

Depending on its seeding, Illinois could also find itself in a second-round matchup against Saint Louis, Louisville or Wisconsin, all of which are among the top three-point shooting teams in college basketball. The Round of 32 has been a massive mental hurdle for Underwood thus far and could become an issue again in 2026.

Aside from their obvious defensive vulnerability, Michigan exposed the blueprint on how to slow the No. 1 offense in the country. The Wolverines had a lot of success putting the long, physical Yaxel Lendeborg on Wagler in their regular-season matchup, forcing the Fighting Illini to their Plan B all night. Wagler still ended the game with 23 points, but was out of rhythm all night in the 14-point loss.

Not many teams have the personnel to replicate that game plan, and Illinois can only hope it avoids the few that can in March Madness. Iowa State has multiple pesky perimeter defenders to throw at Wagler, as do Houston and Arizona. The Illini ending up in the same region as either of them would be their biggest nightmare.

With a strong performance in the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois has more than enough talent to overcome its March Madness woes in 2026. However, they still appear to have a hard ceiling that likely tops out in the Elite Eight.