The Prime docuseries Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association has reinvigorated interest in the American Basketball Association (ABA). Allowing a younger generation to learn from players who radically transformed the game. Among those was Artis Gilmore.

Gilmore played for the Kentucky Colonels from 1971 to 1976. His 7-foot-2 stature, trademark afro, and power in the paint made him the quintessential basketball figure of the era. After all, the ABA was the rebel pro basketball league. Their trademark red, white, and blue ball, high-flying dunks, three-point shot, and playground ethos paved the way for what exists today.

Gilmore garnered a hardware of accolades during that stretch. In 1972, he was named the ABA Rookie of the Year and MVP. Two years later, Gilmore was the All-Star MVP. In 1975, he led the Colonels to the ABA title and was the Playoff MVP.

After the ABA/NBA merger in 1976, Gilmore played with the Chicago Bulls until 1982. Twice, the Bulls made the playoffs in 1977 and 1981. Furthermore, Gilmore was selected to four All-Star teams and averaged 19.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

However, Gilmore tells ClutchPoints that he has all but one regret about Chicago. He wished he had played with eventual Hall of Famers.

“It was really a good experience, but unfortunately, I think about all the players who have had lots of success,” Gilmore said. “Every one of those players has two or three Hall of Famers next to them, but I never had that honor during my career in Chicago.”

“You had to have at least three Hall of Famers on the team to expect to excel and make a difference.”

In 1987, Gilmore played one more season with the Bulls alongside Michael Jordan.

Artis Gilmore wants his ABA records to be included among NBA records

Ever since the ABA disbanded, the records set are not included alongside the NBA records, per The Athletic. ABA teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, New York Nets, Denver Nuggets, and Indiana Pacers were absorbed by the NBA. Meanwhile, teams such as the Colonels folded.

Ultimately, the “merger” in 1976 was more of an expansion. Therefore, Gilmore's accomplishments aren't formally recognized.

Altogether, Gilmore is the ABA leader in defensive rebounds with 11,514. Meanwhile, LeBron James is ranked 7th in the NBA stats with 10,143.

Plus, Gilmore is third in field goal percentage with .582. He's fourth in blocked shots, 3,148, and sixth in total rebounds, 16,079.

In his ABA and NBA career, Gilmore has 24,941 career points, 32nd highest. Patrick Ewing is No.34, and Charles Barkley is No.36.

Ultimately, Gilmore says that he will be at peace once his and other ABA statistics are included alongside the NBA.

“It's been a work in progress for over 50 years,” he said. “Until it happens, there is not going to be a lot of Artis Gilmore, and my accomplishments, until they combine and put it all together.”

Artis Gilmore put Jacksonville University on the map

Before his professional excellence, Gilmore made a significant impact on his alma mater, Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida.

In 1970, Gilmore led the Dolphins to an improbable 27-2 record. They made it all the way to the National Championship game as the UCLA Bruins, who were in the midst of a dynasty run. The Bruins defeated the Dolphins 80-69 for their fourth straight title.

Despite the loss, Gilmore reflects fondly upon that period.

“It’s pretty special looking back over those years and what took place at Jacksonville University,” Gilmore said. “That was just an incredible experience, now considering all the other things that were going on in the country.”

Additionally, Gilmore relived what it was like to experience all these in the midst of the turbulent 1960s and 1970s. He specifically cited playing in Dayton, Ohio, in the first round of the tournament when race riots took place back home.

“Just two years before Martin Luther King was assassinated, there were so many other negative things going on, and for us to be there front row,” Gilmore said. “We could see in Ohio, preparing to play in the first round, there were riots. There was a lot going on, and for us at that particular time in the environment that I grew up in, it was just exceptional, extraordinary, and we were just happy to be a part of it.”

Jacksonville was one of the first Southern college basketball teams to start three black players (Gilmore, Pembrook Burrows III, and Chip Dublin).

The story is told in the documentary Jacksonville Who?