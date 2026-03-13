Miami (OH) basketball finds its March Madness chances suddenly in limbo. The previously undefeated RedHawks took a stunning 87-83 loss to UMass that hands them their first loss of the season. Except this loss occurred in the MAC Tournament, leaving Travis Steele to call out the format.

The head coach blasted the conference tourney format. He called out the flaw in his postgame press conference.

“You do want to probably protect those top seeds, right?” Steele asked.

Miami head coach Travis Steele on the MAC Tournament format: "You do want to probably protect those top seeds, right?" pic.twitter.com/wbOCtDOQyH — Rebound Rundown (@ReboundRundown) March 12, 2026

The loss eliminates the RedHawks from contending for the MAC title. But it might also deny them a spot as an at-large pick for the field of 68.

Looking at Miami (OH) tournament chances after UMass loss

Article Continues Below

The RedHawks became a feel good story across the college basketball landscape for their hot start. Which also sparked heated conversations for their NCAA Tournament chances.

Former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was one vocal critic. Pearl believed that his Tigers, now led by son Steven, was more deserving of an at-large spot compared to Miami (OH). His words prompted a fierce response from Miami (OH) athletic director David Sayler who called out favoritism on Pearl's side.

Pearl eventually attempted to soften his stance on the RedHawks by saying he'd prefer Miami (OH) in the tournament. Except he rooted for Akron to win it all more.

But now Miami (OH) fans are experiencing anxiety for their teams' tournament chances. All because Miami (OH) operates as a mid-major program and would've been a guaranteed entry had they represented the Big Ten or even Big East.

CBS Sports bracketology still has the RedHawks going in. However, they're now picked to land a No. 10 seed and are paired with Georgia. Meanwhile, Team Rankings has Miami's chances dropping to 25.8% to make it in.

Safe to say Sunday will become one of the more intense days in history of RedHawks basketball as Miami (OH) awaits its tournament fate.