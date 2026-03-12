Tennessee could have one of its main gunners back against Auburn in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday, as Nate Ament is expected to play, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Ament has missed their last two games due to a leg injury he sustained against Alabama last month. He was diving for a loose ball when he landed awkwardly.

If he suits up, it would be a welcome development for the fifth-seeded Volunteers. Thamel, however, posited that Ament could be used sparingly.

“He’s listed as questionable. There’s no certainty how many minutes he’ll go, but the expectation now is that he’ll play,” said Thamel on X.

The freshman forward is averaging 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 steals. He is only shooting 41.4% from the field.

Tennessee is coming off a loss to Vanderbilt in its final assignment in the regular season.

Volunteers coach Rick Barnes has repeatedly stressed the value of Ament, who is arguably the team's most versatile player. Barnes, however, has also called out the young stud for his lack of physicality, particularly when he had a shooting slump a few weeks ago.

If Ament is still a no-go against the 12th-seeded Tigers, Tennessee can lean on Ja'Kobi Gillespie, JP Estrella, Felix Okpara, and Jaylen Carey.

The Volunteers and the Tigers will battle for the second time this season. Tennessee beat Auburn, 77-69, on February 1. Ament led the way with 22 points, although he struggled from the field, going 4-of-16.

The winner of their rematch will face the fourth-seeded Commodores in the quarterfinals.