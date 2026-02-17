North Carolina will look for back-to-back wins when it faces longtime rival NC State on Tuesday. The Tar Heels are coming off a victory against Pittsburgh on Saturday, even though they played without Caleb Wilson.

Wilson, who leads the team with 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds, was recovering from a hand injury he sustained in their loss to Miami on Tuesday. He was in a medical brace.

It remains unclear when the 19-year-old rookie will return, but North Carolina coach Hubert Davis expressed optimism, stating that Wilson will “be back on the floor soon.”

“If I said OK, I think he would play (right now) with his cast/splint on,” added Davis, as quoted by CBS Sports' Noah Weiskopf.

The 11th-ranked Tar Heels also played without Henri Veesaar, the team's second-leading scorer at 16.4 points, in their win over the Panthers. Veesaar was suffering from an illness.

He has been deemed questionable for their game against NC State.

According to a report from The News & Observer's Shelby Swanson, Wilson will not undergo surgery for his fractured hand. It added that he has been seen using a bone growth stimulator.

Wilson has led UNC to a 20-5 record, including 8-4 in the ACC. His all-around excellence has been the team's main weapon, with Davis getting comfortable enough to hand the keys to the touted freshman.

Wilson said he is targeting a return for their rematch with arch-nemesis Duke on March 7. North Carolina won the previous meeting, 71-68, with Seth Trimble delivering the game-winning three-pointer.

Wilson played all 40 minutes of that game, tallying 23 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.