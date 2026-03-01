Seth Trimble went off for an incredible dunk highlight in the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels' matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday night.

Trimble is going through the fourth season of his collegiate career with the Tar Heels. The young guard made his way up the ranks before securing a full-time starting job in his third year. He continues to make significant progress this campaign, having North Carolina firmly in the conversation of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

Trimble has been racking up highlights throughout his fourth year, with North Carolina's game against Virginia Tech being no different. His highlight took place midway through the second half as he forced a turnover and immediately went on the fastbreak. He soared up in the air as he threw down the ferocious one-handed dunk, bringing Tar Heels to a loud applause.

SETH TRIMBLE TOOK FLIGHT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/uJJescABks — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2026

How Seth Trimble, North Carolina played against Virginia Tech

It was an impressive dunk highlight for Seth Trimble to pull off, helping No. 18 North Carolina get past Virginia Tech by an 89-82 score.

Four players scored in double-digits for North Carolina in the win, including Trimble. He finished with a stat line of 20 points, four assists, two rebounds, and one steal. He shot 7-of-12 from the field, including 1-of-1 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line. Henri Veesaar led the way with 26 points and seven rebounds, Jonathan Powell came next with 15 points and five rebounds, while Zayden High provided 12 points and five rebounds.

North Carolina improved to a 23-6 overall record on the season, going 11-5 in its ACC matchups so far. They hold the fifth spot in the conference standings, being above the NC State Wolfpack and the Louisville Cardinals while trailing the Clemson Tigers and the Miami Hurricanes.

Rolling with three consecutive wins, the No. 18 Tar Heels will look forward to their next matchup. They remain at home when they host Clemson on March 3 at 7 p.m. ET.