The hot streak Hannah Hidalgo has been on to start the 2025-26 NCAA season continued against Bellarmine on Sunday as she added another career milestone to her resume. Hidalgo put up 30 points, 13 steals, and 10 assists during Notre Dame's 110-38 blowout, notching her second-ever triple-double in the process.

Hidalgo's first career triple-double came in 2023, but that was far from the last time she joined the record books. The star senior also broke the tie with former Notre Dame women's basketball star Arike Ogunbowale for the most 30-point games in program history with 12. Hidalgo also set a school record just the game before versus James Madison, recording her 77th consecutive contest with over 10 points.

However, Hidalgo didn't have a dominant showing all by herself. The Fighting Irish shot 54% from the field and scored 53 of their points off of 33 turnovers by Bellarmine. Notre Dame was able to hold its opponent to only 26% shooting and seven points in each of the second and third quarters, taking an 89-27 lead into the final frame.

Two of Hidalgo's teammates recorded double-doubles of their own as well. Cassandre Prosper put up 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Gisela Sanchez finished with 17 points and 10 boards to help Notre Dame win its fourth-straight contest.

Article Continues Below

Irish head coach Niele Ivey applauded her squad after the impressive performance the players displayed against the Knights. After the game, Ivey explained how she guides her team to prepare for matchups regardless of the opponent.

“They understand that we're playing to our standard always, and so [it's about] just making sure that that messaging is clear,” Ivey said. “And we talked about that all week and again for 40 minutes. So we're playing to our standard.”

Having lost eight games in a row, 2-11 Bellarmine will next take on Queens at home on New Year's Day. Meanwhile, Notre Dame will next host Pittsburgh on December 29.