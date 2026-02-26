The Oregon State Basketball team is moving on from head coach Wayne Tinkle after 12 seasons, according to Jeff Goodman.

“Oregon State has decided to part ways with Wayne Tinkle, athletic director Scott Barnes told TheFieldOf68. Barnes said that Tinkle has been given the opportunity to finish the season if he so chooses. Tinkle is 176-204 in 12 seasons. He went to the Elite Eight in 2021 after winning the Pac-12 tourney and was rewarded with a lucrative contract by Barnes, but the program has struggled the past few years.”

It's not every day you see a coach being fired but allowed to stay on and finish the season. The thing about college basketball is that the season is never really over until after the conference tournament. It is very unlikely, but Oregon State is 4th in the West Coast Conference standings and could make a run to the conference championship game. They would likely play Gonzaga; however, a shocking upset win would give them an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. As Goodman said, the last time Tinkle accomplished that, he earned a contract extension.

Oregon State is 16-14 on the season and 9-8 in conference play. The Beavers are coming off back-to-back wins over Pepperdine and San Diego. Even though they are back in the win column, Oregon State believes that finding a new leader for the program is the right move to make.

Next year, Oregon State will be back in the Pac-12 alongside Gonzaga, Washington State, San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State, and more.