Ivica Zubac has suited up in all of the past five games for the Indiana Pacers, getting a head start to his life as a member of his new team. Zubac had been dealing with some ankle problems, and the Pacers knew that fully well when they brought him in via a blockbuster trade. Thus, it has been a pleasant surprise that he's already suiting up in back-to-backs for Indiana.

However, considering that the Pacers have all the incentive in the world to not win too many games, seeing as they'll be conveying their 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers if it falls within the fifth to tenth selections, they are undoubtedly going to be managing Zubac's workload.

To that end, Zubac only played 23 minutes of their 117-109 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, exiting the contest with 10:44 remaining in the fourth quarter due to a head contusion. He did not return to the game, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds during his time on the court.

The Pacers will have two full days of rest before they take the court next on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs, and for now, Zubac should be considered questionable for that game.

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Ivica Zubac is getting acquainted with the Pacers' system

Zubac is going to learn how to play fast and how to expand his offensive game beyond the paint now that he's a member of the breakneck Pacers. This is invaluable time for Zubac and the Pacers, as he can get himself acquainted with the system under a more low pressure environment amid Indiana's gap year.

Indiana invested a ton of assets into Zubac, and only time will tell if that gambit of their will pay off. Nonetheless, it's easy to see why the Pacers brought him in, as he'll be playing such sweet string music with Tyrese Haliburton once the floor general returns.