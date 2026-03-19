Ohio State football must replace some future NFL talents this offseason. Fortunately for OSU star running back Bo Jackson isn't drifting away from Columbus. He could gain an explosive teammate too out of Georgia for the 2027 class.

Four-star Nigel Newkirk placed the Buckeyes on his short list Wednesday, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealing the move.

Newkirk stars for Gainesville High in the Peach State. Ohio State is an add on, however, as Newkirk previously told On3/Rivals in November that he had a top five, which didn't include OSU.

This also means head coach Ryan Day and his staff could land the nation's No. 6 running back per the national outlet. Plus beat out the likes of Miami, LSU, Alabama, USC and rival Michigan on the College Football Recruiting trail to land him.

Biggest threat to Ohio State in pursuing Nigel Newkirk

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder previously spoke highly of Alabama before 2026.

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“I like the fact that every time they have a conversation with me, it’s never about football. That tells me a lot,” Newkirk told Chad Simmons of On3/Rivals.

‘Bama still attracts running backs under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Yet Jackson's success as a freshman could persuade Newkirk to choose the Buckeyes.

The 2025 freshman hit 1,090 yards last season as the Buckeyes returned to the College Football Playoffs. Jackson even turned down Alabama and Georgia for the Buckeyes back on Jun. 4, 2024.

Newkirk also can become attractive to OSU's past RB success; including watching Quinshon Judkins and TreyVeyon Henderson become 1,000-yard rushers in 2024. Although the duo thrived under former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who's no longer in Columbus. Then Ohio State lost 2025 offensive coordinator Brian Hartline to the head coaching job at South Florida after the '25 regular season.

Still, OSU can reel in a massive coup by landing Newkirk.