The Cleveland Browns are tired of being boxed in by the NFL's calendar. In a move that could fundamentally reshape how front offices operate, the Browns officially proposed a resolution to the league that would allow teams to trade draft picks up to five years into the future.

Currently, NFL rules prohibit trading picks more than three seasons out. This restriction, found under Article XVI, Section 16.6 of the National Football League Constitution and Bylaws, labels long-term picks as “nominal consideration.” The Browns want to blow the doors off that limit.

Here’s the full language of the Browns’ proposal to allow teams to trade draft picks up to five years in the future, rather than the current three, in part to “create more creative trade structures that better mirror the valuations of both draft selections and players.” https://t.co/v98cSnSFJS pic.twitter.com/Lh45gkXPwh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2026

Their proposal argues that extending the window to five seasons provides “greater roster-building flexibility” and creates “creative trade structures” that better mirror the value of players and picks.

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It’s a strategic pivot from a franchise that knows the high cost of doing business. Looking back at their 45-14 playoff exit against the Houston Texans, the need for sustainable depth was glaring. While Myles Garrett anchored the defense, the Browns saw their season evaporate as Joe Flacco threw two costly pick-sixes.

Before his injury, Deshaun Watson struggled to find a rhythm, finishing his short campaign with 1,148 passing yards and five touchdowns. In a league where high-priced veterans and injuries often collide, draft capital becomes the only real escape hatch.

By pushing the trade window to five years, the Browns are advocating for a market that looks more like the NBA. The proposal suggests that modern data and modeling tools allow teams to forecast rosters further than ever before. It’s about liquidity; more picks on the table means more ways to navigate the salary cap and maintain league-wide parity.

If the owners approve this at the upcoming meetings, the trade market will likely explode. Whether it’s mortgaging the distant future for a superstar or stockpiling assets for a rebuild, Cleveland is ready to play the long game. The rest of the league just has to decide if they’re ready to keep up.