Purdue just took its first loss of the season. The Boilermakers were dominated by Iowa State on Saturday. Purdue has now dropped from the top spot in the AP Poll, being ranked sixth in the latest rankings.

This drop places head coach Matt Painter's team behind Iowa State, which tied the record for the largest margin of victory over the No. 1-ranked team on the road in history.

“They stole our spirit,” the Purdue coach said of the defeat at the hands of the Cyclones. “Our reason for having a high frustration level was them. They're damn good. They took us to the woodshed.”

Article Continues Below

Purdue was top top-ranked team in the preseason poll, sitting in front of Houston, Florida, and UConn. In the week-two poll, Purdue would still have the most first-place votes but drop just behind Houston, sitting second. They would return to the top spot the next week. This is the first time this year that Purdue has not received a first-place vote.

Meanwhile, it is Arizona that is taking the top spot in this week's AP Top 25. They took 33 of the 60 first-place votes this week. Right behind Arizona is Purdue's Big Ten foe, Michigan, which had 19 first-place votes. Duke came in ranked third, with seven first-place votes, while Iowa State is fourth, with one first-place vote. UConn rounds out the top five with Purdue coming in at six.

Purdue, 8-1 on the year, will be opening up Big Ten play in its next game as it plays host to Minnesota.