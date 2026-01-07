Texas A&M visited Auburn on Tuesday night in their respective second conference games of the year. The Aggies took the 90-88 victory, but it was not without controversy, as a game-winning buzzer-beater by Auburn was overturned. Immediately after the game, Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan spoke with ESPN, but the irate fans for Auburn made the interview impossible.

Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan trying to give a postgame interview in front of angry Auburn fans lol pic.twitter.com/vz9eIVLMYK — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) January 7, 2026 Expand Tweet

“Congratulations. You're good. Get out of there safely,” ESPN's Dari Nowkhah said, ending the interview with McMillan, as shared by Jordan Dajani of CBSSports.

It was an intense end of the game between the two schools. Auburn led by ten at the end of the first half, but a huge 33-6 run by Texas A&M in the second half flipped the game. The Aggies built a ten-point lead and held that double-digit lead with under two and a half minutes to play. With just 64 seconds left, Texas A&M still had an eight-point lead.

Keyshawn Hall would take over. He scored eight points in the last minute to make it a two-point game. After Pop Isaacs missed both of his free throws, Hall snagged the rebound. Play was stopped after the rebound, leading to a throw-in. The throw-in went to Hall, and he hit a three from well beyond the arch, which seemed to give Auburn the win. After much deliberation, the call was overturned, to the confusion of Auburn coach Steve Pearl, but much to the delight of McMillan. He then took a headset to speak to the ESPN studio crew.

“I can barely hear,” McMillan told the crew. “Here’s the deal, these fans can get mad, but that game should have been over at the free-throw line. Malfunction of the clock or that game was over with. Our guys played with resilience… I can’t hear.”

His comments only made the Auburn fans fume more, and it became clear, a quick post-game interview was not going to happen. That is when Nowkhah ended the interview and sent McMillan on his way. The coach then received an escort off the court with the help of university police.

The Aggies are now 2-0 in conference play, but have a tough test coming up on Saturday, as they host Oklahoma. If the Aggies win, McMillan may need help getting off the court again, but this time for excited students instead of upset ones.