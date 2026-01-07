For a few moments, the Auburn Tigers and nearly everyone inside the Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama, thought that the home team won on a miraculous buzzer-beater from way downtown against the visiting Texas A&M Aggies.
But Auburn forward KeShawn Murphy's desperate 3-point attempt was later overturned, as it was deemed that regulation time expired before he got the ball off his hands, giving Texas A&M basketball a 90-88 victory.
Before the shot got reviewed, a chaotic celebration broke out inside the arena, with Auburn players storming the court, thinking that they had just taken down an SEC rival.
You can watch the video here:
AUBURN HITS A 36 FOOTER TO WIN THE GAME… BUT HE DIDN’T GET IT OFF AND THE AGGIES WIN 🤯🤯🤯
— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) January 7, 2026