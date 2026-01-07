There is no denying the abundant ability that Kansas basketball star Darryn Peterson possesses. He is currently considered the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and is one of the most polished freshmen to ever grace Lawrence. There is one problem, however. He rarely gets through an entire game without enduring a physical ailment. Fans witnessed both sides of Peterson during Tuesday's unfathomable 104-100 overtime win versus TCU.

The 18-year-old drew a foul on a 3-pointer attempt with just one second left in regulation. He sunk all three free throws, erasing what was a nine-point deficit with less than two minutes remaining, and sent Kansas into overtime. Surprisingly, though, Peterson did not play during the additional period, leading many to wonder if the stellar talent was on a minutes restriction due to the various injuries he has incurred this season.

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self revealed the reason during the postgame press conference. “He started cramping again…. For five seconds (at the end of regulation) he could suck it up, but after he made the free throws, he said ‘Okay, get me out,'” the two-time national champion said, via The Field of 68 X account.

Bill Self says it was NOT a minutes restriction that kept Darryn Peterson out of OT against TCU: "He started cramping again…. For five seconds (at the end of regulation) he could suck it up, but after he made the free throws, he said 'Okay, get me out.'"

Peterson has dealt with hamstring issues and cramping during the campaign, causing him to miss nine games thus far. He returned on Saturday after being sidelined for a pair of non-conference matchups but played sparingly after suffering a setback. Consequently, Kansas lost to UCF, 81-75. The top recruit in the 2025 class faced similar obstacles against the Horned Frogs, but he made enough plays to help his team earn a much-needed Big 12 victory.

Darryn Peterson dropped a game-high 32 points in 32 minutes, shooting 8-of-18 from the field while also pulling down six rebounds. Despite his ongoing injury woes, the 6-foot-6 native of Canton, Ohio continued to attack the basket. He was 13-of-15 from the charity stripe, wrapping up his terrific outing with impressive composure.

He must figure out how to manage the cramping problem, however. Kansas basketball (11-4) needs Peterson on the court if it is going to accomplish anything worthwhile this season. The team trailed TCU by 15 points with 4:38 left on the clock even with him logging a decent workload, so it obviously cannot afford to lose the star for another extended stretch.

A healthy Peterson is bad news for the rest of the Big 12. But will fans get to see such a version of No. 22 for longer than a couple of games at a time? They can only hope. Ideally, he will feel fresher for Saturday's showdown with West Virginia (10-5).