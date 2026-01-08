Trey Holly was one of Southern University's brightest stars last season, and he's staying to be coached by Hall-of-Fame running back Marshall Faulk. Holly indicated that he was staying with the Jaguars in a post on his X account on Wednesday.

“Dont like how last year went, SU let’s run it back,” he said on his X account.

Southern University indeed had an underwhelming season despite the massive talent on its roster, such as Holly and defensive star Skelby Givens. Southern finished 2-10, with wins against Mississippi Valley State as well as Grambling in the Bayou Classic. But, they suffered several tough losses both in and out of conference, which led to the mid-season firing of head coach Terrence Graves.

But, Holly was a consistent bright spot for the team despite the struggles. He finished the season with 798 yards and nine touchdowns. His most impressive play is his 80-yard touchdown run against North Carolina Central in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge, which showcased the elite talent that earned him Power Five interest out of high school and eventually landed him at LSU.

Trey Holly would like to reintroduce himself! The LSU transfer and Louisiana state recordholder for rushing yards at the prep level takes this carry 80 yards to the 🏠@GeauxJags @SouthernUsports @theswac pic.twitter.com/tM1q5IRdz3 — Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge (@MEAC_SWAC) August 24, 2025

Retaining Trey Holly could be one of the biggest moves for Southern University this offseason, especially given Marshall Faulk's ability to further develop and work with him as a former standout running back himself.