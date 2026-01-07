On Tuesday, Georgetown lost to DePaul 56-50. It was the Hoyas' fourth consecutive loss to the Blue Demons. One of those losses was in the Big East Tournament last March, 71-67.

The end result was that the Georgetown offense didn't produce, which is putting it mildly. In the second half alone, Georgetown shot only 1-for-23 from the field (4.3%), per Matthew Winick of Basket Review. Furthermore, they matched Savannah State for the second-worst half in the era of the shot clock, per Jared Berson.

On January 7, 2008, Savannah State shot 4.3% against Kansas State in an 85-25 loss.

Plus, the Hoyas made that one basket in the final 23 minutes of the game, per Field of 68.

As a result, the Hoyas have a record of 9-6 and are 1-3 in the Big East. On Saturday, they will return home to take on fellow conference opponent Seton Hall. The Hoyas and Blue Demons will play against one another again on January 28 at Georgetown.

This loss certainly won't bode well for head coach Ed Cooley. In December, he was suspended for one game after throwing a water bottle into the stands during the game against Xavier.

Cooley has been the head coach since 2023.

What led to Georgetown's offensive collapse?

Myriad factors contributed to the Hoyas' woeful performance. One of which was that DePaul's defense forced the Hoyas to miss, especially from close range.

Furthermore, the Hoyas were 1-for-13 from the three-point line. Also, the Hoyas didn't move the ball around, and they made some unnecessary turnovers that turned the tide.

Meanwhile, they have a pretty good offensive rating of 116.2. Additionally, the Hoyas average 77.8 points per game, while their opponents average 73.9.

KJ Lewis is averaging 15.4 points per game. Malik Mack is averaging 14.4 points per game. Julius Halaifonua is averaging 11.4 points per game. Caleb Williams is averaging 10.4 points per game.