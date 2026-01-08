The Washington Wizards’ acquisition of Trae Young Wednesday did not suddenly occur overnight. Instead, it capped a two-and-a-half-year sequence of calculated roster moves that began with the decision to move on from Bradley Beal and reset the franchise’s long-term direction.

Washington initiated the process in June 2023 by trading Beal, whose contract included a rare no-trade clause, for Chris Paul, six second-round picks, and four pick swaps. Given the contractual limitations, the return emphasized flexibility and future assets rather than immediate star power.

Paul was never viewed as a long-term solution in Washington, but his contract and veteran value created optionality. That flexibility materialized when the Wizards flipped Paul for Jordan Poole and a 2030 first-round pick, adding a younger scorer and valuable draft capital to the rebuild.

The next phase focused on financial maneuvering. Poole’s long-term salary limited roster flexibility and timeline alignment, prompting another pivot. Washington moved Poole for CJ McCollum, whose expiring contract immediately opened cap pathways while preserving trade value.

Bullets Forever’s Greg Finberg took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), outlining the full sequence leading to the final outcome.

Article Continues Below

The Wizards started with Bradley Beal, traded him for CP3 + six seconds + four swaps, traded CP3 for Jordan Poole + a 2030 first-round pick, dumped Poole’s salary for CJ McCollum, then traded McCollum’s expiring salary for Trae Young. I’d say that’s pretty good asset management. pic.twitter.com/VxYXn8zkof — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) January 8, 2026

With McCollum’s expiring salary in hand, the Wizards positioned themselves to act when the right opportunity emerged. Washington ultimately used that flexibility to acquire Young, turning short-term cap relief into a franchise centerpiece.

Throughout the process, the Wizards accumulated seven total draft picks and four pick swaps while maintaining control of their salary structure. Each transaction built incremental value, allowing the front office to avoid rushed decisions or restrictive commitments.

The approach reflects a philosophical shift centered on patience, leverage, and timing rather than chasing immediate relevance. Young now becomes the focal point, while retained draft capital ensures continued flexibility as the Wizards now shape its next competitive window around the 26-year-old point guard.