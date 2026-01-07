Jan 7, 2026 at 12:56 AM ET

Duke had an early scare against Louisville on Tuesday but managed to stay composed and rallied to claim its third straight win, 84-73, at KFC Yum! Center.

The Blue Devils stormed back from a nine-point deficit at the break, going on a searing 16-6 run in the early goings of the second half to take control of the game.

The sixth-ranked Duke improved to 14-1, including 3-0 in the ACC, while the 20th-ranked Louisville fell to 11-4, including 1-2 in conference play.

Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer heaped praise on his players for the resilience they showed.

“Our guys were so tough in that second half. A lot went wrong in the first half, but the ability to respond and play Duke defense in the second half was the difference,” said Scheyer, as quoted by Duke commentator Dave Shumate.

“I’m so proud of those guys. That was a big, big win.”

Cameron Boozer led the charge anew for Duke with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-4 from long range. He also had eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Article Continues Below

Isaiah Evans provided ample support, tallying 23 points, six rebounds, and four steals.

The Blue Devils limited the Cardinals to just 26 points in the second half. Arizona shot just 40% from the field in the whole contest. Duke scored 16 points off the Cardinals' 14 turnovers.

Duke beat Arizona for the eighth straight time.

Ryan Conwell led the Cardinals, who have dropped back-to-back outings, with 24 points and seven rebounds.

The Blue Devils will return to action on Saturday when they host Southern Methodist University.