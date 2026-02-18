The San Diego Toreros made a decision for their basketball program, choosing to fire head coach Steve Lavin.

San Diego moved on from Lavin after four seasons, only getting one winning campaign from 2022 to 2026. The program now enters a new chapter as they needed a better direction due to the underwhelming results under Lavin, per On3 insider Pete Nakos.

“The decision closes a tenure defined by flashes of progress but inconsistent results. Lavin’s first season in charge ended with an 11–20 record as the Toreros began a roster overhaul,” Nakos wrote.

“Fielding the youngest roster in program history, San Diego went 6–27 while battling constant lineup disruption. A host of different players missed at least one game due to injury, leading to 13 players making starts during the season, the most in the country.”

What's next for San Diego after firing Steve Lavin

It's unfortunate news for Steve Lavin as his time with San Diego could've been better.

Lavin's best year with the Toreros came in the 2023-24 campaign, leading them to an 18-15 overall record. However, the other seasons only saw him obtain 11 or less wins throughout his tenure. The program last made the NCAA Tournament in 2008, emphasizing the need for them to search for better leadership that fits their vision. Unfortunately for Lavin, he wasn't the match the program was looking for. His time with the Toreros ends after four seasons, finishing with a 46-79 overall record, including an 18-47 display in WCC games.

San Diego has an 11-17 overall record on the season, going 5-10 in its WCC matchups so far. They sit third-to-last in the conference standings, being above the Loyola Marymount Lions and the Pepperdine Waves while trailing the Seattle Redhawks and the Portland Pilots.

The Toreros will look to get back on the win column in their next matchup. They are at home when they host Loyola Marymount on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. ET.