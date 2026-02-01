The Texas A&M Aggies earned their 17th win on the season after taking down the Georgia Bulldogs 92-77 on Saturday night. It was an impressive performance from Rashaun Agee, specifically, as he put up ridiculous numbers enroute to a win.

Reports indicate that the redshirt senior made history after recording 18 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists, according to college basketball reporter Jared Berson. Agee becomes the first player since Gary Payton II in 2016 to record a minimum of 15 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists in a game against a high-major opponent.

“[Rashaun Agee is] the first player with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists in a win over a high-major opponent since Gary Payton II in 2016. First on the road since Devin Ebanks in 2009.”

Article Continues Below

Agee has been a bright spot for Texas A&M this season. Through 21 games played, he's averaging 13.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest while owning a 51.1% field goal percentage and 21.3% three-point percentage. His 1.0 steals per game average also makes Agee a reliable defender for the Aggies.

It's been a long journey in college basketball for Rashaun Agee. After being redshirted in the 2019-20 season, he finally made his collegiate debut in the 2020-21 campaign with the New Mexico State Aggies. However, he only played one game for the program and left to play at a Juco the next season.

Agee returned to Division 1 in 2022, where he played for the Bowling Green Falcons for two seasons. He transferred again after 2024 and played for the USC Trojans for a year before ultimately transferring to Texas A&M for the 2025-26 season.