The Texas A&M basketball program is hosting a massive recruit this weekend. It is a huge opportunity for new Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan to prove himself on the recruiting trail with five-star Caleb Gaskins visiting. If the Aggies make a big impression on Gaskins, he could be a massive pickup. McMillan did a great job building this year's roster, but now the focus is on the future.

On3 Sports and Rivals national basketball recruiting reporter Joe Tipton was the first to report on Gaskins visiting College Station this weekend. Gaskins is a five-star and the top player in the state of Florida for the 2026 class, and has been scheduling visits across the SEC, so the fact that McMillan was able to get him to visit College Station is massive for Texas A&M.

With his 6-foot-8 frame and ability on both ends of the court, Gaskins could be a cornerstone player for the Aggies for years to come, if they can land him. Even if he only stays in college for one year, landing him would go a long way to prove that McMillan can get it done as a recruiter and coach at this level after leaving Samford.

Bucky McMillan was hired to replace Buzz Williams after he left Texas A&M for Maryland. This was a massive step up for McMillan, but he has proven he can do it on the recruiting trail.