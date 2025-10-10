The Texas A&M basketball program is hosting a massive recruit this weekend. It is a huge opportunity for new Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan to prove himself on the recruiting trail with five-star Caleb Gaskins visiting. If the Aggies make a big impression on Gaskins, he could be a massive pickup. McMillan did a great job building this year's roster, but now the focus is on the future.
On3 Sports and Rivals national basketball recruiting reporter Joe Tipton was the first to report on Gaskins visiting College Station this weekend. Gaskins is a five-star and the top player in the state of Florida for the 2026 class, and has been scheduling visits across the SEC, so the fact that McMillan was able to get him to visit College Station is massive for Texas A&M.
According to 247Sports, Gaskins has also scheduled visits to Florida on Oct. 18 and Ole Miss on Nov. 8. He previously visited Miami on Sept. 12 and Texas on Sept. 20.
With his 6-foot-8 frame and ability on both ends of the court, Gaskins could be a cornerstone player for the Aggies for years to come, if they can land him. Even if he only stays in college for one year, landing him would go a long way to prove that McMillan can get it done as a recruiter and coach at this level after leaving Samford.
“Gaskins is a long, strong, and physical four-man who defends, rebounds, and is continuing to develop his offensive game,” 247sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote in his scouting report of Gaskins. “His most reliable individual offense is in the mid-range area right now, where he has a high release to score over contesting defenders with pull-ups and in the mid-post. … He averaged 1.7 assists against three turnovers, but there were still flashes of passing potential and quick processing as a decision-maker when he wasn’t trying to force his individual offense.
Defensively, he’s engaged and already versatile. While not necessarily a dynamic athlete or super twitchy mover, he does have good feet when pulled to the perimeter. He keeps people in front of him and does a pretty good job getting around screens for a player his size. He’s even more natural guarding bigger players in the post, where he can be physical and hold his ground without fouling. Away from the ball, he can scramble, cover the court well in long rotations, and then finish possessions by rebounding in traffic (7.8 per game).”
Bucky McMillan was hired to replace Buzz Williams after he left Texas A&M for Maryland. This was a massive step up for McMillan, but he has proven he can do it on the recruiting trail.