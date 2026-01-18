The Texas Tech basketball team is one of many powerful programs in the Big 12 conference. While Texas Tech has taken some hits this season, the Red Raiders got a big boost on Saturday. Texas Tech knocked off BYU in a key league game, by a 84-71 score.

Following the game, Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland was open about his excitement with the win.

“Just the will to win in the building, we played good…..it just felt like we got a lift, and our guys believed that we were going to win the game,” McCasland said, per Heartland College Sports. “The last 10 minutes of that game, we probably played the best defense we have played this year.”

Texas Tech basketball has now won three games in a row. The Red Raiders are 4-1 in the conference, and tied for third in the league.

“The Big 12, what a league man,” McCasland added.

With the win, Texas Tech basketball is now 14-4 overall this season. BYU dropped to 4-1 in the Big 12 with the loss, and the Cougars hold a 16-2 overall record.

Texas Tech remains one of the top Big 12 teams after beating BYU

The Red Raiders were able with the win to keep near the top of the Big 12 standings. Only Arizona and Houston have better conference records than Texas Tech this season.

McCasland says it was his defense that got the job done against BYU on Saturday.

“For as many minutes as our guys played, the grit shows a ton about the compete level of JT Toppin, Christian Anderson and how it’s just oozing throughout the rest of the guys. We are believing we can win no matter what it takes,” McCasland said, per Deseret News.

Texas Tech was able to lock down BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa is considered by many to be a possible no. 1 overall 2026 NBA Draft pick. Against Texas Tech, the BYU star had just six makes on 17 shot attempts.

“AJ’s really good, he’ll bounce back,” McCasland said. “I mean, he’s a load to handle as we all saw.”

This is McCasland's third season with the Red Raiders. He previously coached at North Texas, where he led the Mean Green to the NCAA tournament. He has taken Texas Tech to March Madness in each of his seasons in Lubbock.

Texas Tech next plays at Baylor on Tuesday.